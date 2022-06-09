Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan records 13 fresh COVID-19 cases

    9 June 2022, 10:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan recorded 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,828 cases, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    The highest number of COVID-19 cases was reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, while Almaty city added the second highest number – 5.

    Akmola and Kyzylorda regions detected one COVID-19 case each.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan documented 17 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
