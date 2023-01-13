Kazakhstan records 114 more coronavirus cases over 24 hr

13 January 2023, 09:08

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 112 more coronavirus infections and 2 COVID-like pneumonia cases, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

As of January 12, there were reported 138 coronavirus cases, 5 COVID-like pneumonia cases, and 1 death.

Since March 13 Kazakhstan confirmed 1,404,754 coronavirus cases, and 90,640 COVID-like pneumonia cases.