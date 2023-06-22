Kazakhstan records 10 e-scooter-related accidents since start of the year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There have been 10 e-scooter-related accidents this year so far, figures by the Ministry of Internal Affairs show, Kazininform correspondent reports.

«In the first five months of 2023 10 accidents involving e-scooters have been registered in Kazakhstan,» chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry Kaisar Sultanbayev told journalists on the sidelines of the Senate’s plenary session on Thursday.

According to Sultanbayev, one person died and 11 sustained injuries as a result of such incidents.

The Thursday plenary session endorsed the amendments to the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on traffic management regarding e-scooters and their use by riders.