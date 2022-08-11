Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.01 eur/kzt 488.81

    rub/kzt 7.91 cny/kzt 70.76
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan records 1,651 new COVID cases

    11 August 2022 08:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,651 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Of which 370 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 185 in Almaty, 16 in Shymkent, 109 in Akmola region, 82 in Aktobe region, 16 in Almaty region, 53 in Zhetysu region, 48 in Atyrau region, 29 in East Kazakhstan region, 26 in Abai region, 33 in Zhambyl region, 118 in West Kazakhstan region, 191 in Karaganda region, 37 in Ulytau region, 89 in Kostanay region, 22 in Kyzylorda region, 34 in Mangistau region, 105 in Pavlodar region, 78 in North Kazakhstan region, and 10 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,372,634.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital back to green COVID-19 zone
    2,186 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day
    1,643 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
    38 COVID-19 patients in critical condition, Kazakh Ministry
    Popular
    1 Multi-level car parking garages to be built in Almaty
    2 Flowers laid at statue of Kazakh thinker Abai in Budapest
    3 Winners of «New Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» contest announced
    4 President receives Supreme Court Chairman Zhakip Assanov
    5 UN supports Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan