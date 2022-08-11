Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan records 1,651 new COVID cases
11 August 2022 08:50

Kazakhstan records 1,651 new COVID cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,651 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Of which 370 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 185 in Almaty, 16 in Shymkent, 109 in Akmola region, 82 in Aktobe region, 16 in Almaty region, 53 in Zhetysu region, 48 in Atyrau region, 29 in East Kazakhstan region, 26 in Abai region, 33 in Zhambyl region, 118 in West Kazakhstan region, 191 in Karaganda region, 37 in Ulytau region, 89 in Kostanay region, 22 in Kyzylorda region, 34 in Mangistau region, 105 in Pavlodar region, 78 in North Kazakhstan region, and 10 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,372,634.


