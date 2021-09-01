Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan Recognized by International Community photo exhibition held in Muscat

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 September 2021, 17:50
MUSCAT. KAZINFORM In the framework of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, the photo exhibition titled Kazakhstan Recognized by the International Community is held in the capital city of Oman.

The exhibition includes photos and videos about Kazakhstan, scientific and technical achievements of the country, as well as an exposition of pictures of nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk nuclear test ground, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Representatives of the media and the diplomatic corps were among the first guests of the exhibition.

At the opening ceremony, Najmedin Muhametali, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman, delivered a speech on the key achievements, political and economic reforms of Kazakhstan over the years of independence. He noted that the event also aimed at showcasing photos and documentaries about the consequences of nuclear tests and the importance of the decision taken by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to close the test site.

The visitors of the event emphasized the historical importance of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and pointed out that this action deserved sincere appreciation from the international community.

