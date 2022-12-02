Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine

2 December 2022, 15:32
Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan received 240 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine as humanitarian assistance from Slovakia, Kazakh health minister Azhar Giniyat said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, three anti-COVID vaccines, including QazVac, Sinopharm and Pfizer are in use in the country.

About 2-3 thousand people receive a booster shot on a daily basis.

Earlier it was reported that as of December 2, 2022, 10,848,224 people have got the first component, and 10,613,150 the second component of coronavirus vaccines in Kazakhstan. 5,666,112 people have been administered a booster shot.


Теги:
Related news
No plans to introduce COVID curbs in Kazakhstan - Health Minister
5,666,112 people revaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
COVID-19 ranks third among causes of death in Kyrgyzstan
Read also
Iran registers one more zero COVID-19 death in 24 hours
Kazakhstan Judo Federation elects new president
Russia records 6,721 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
Kazakhstan reports nearly 67% rise in buckwheat output
Large Swiss pharmaceutical holding to open production of anticancer drugs in Kazakhstan
Astana Opera to present famous movie soundtracks at Dec 5 concert
No plans to introduce COVID curbs in Kazakhstan - Health Minister
Minister Giniyat reports on situation in healthcare facilities of Ekibastuz after TPP accident
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine
2 Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
3 These are the world's most expensive cities to live in 2022
4 Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend
5 Orteke musical-puppet art, folklore character Kozhanasyr inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

News