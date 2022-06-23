Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan rebounds to pre-pandemic level of FDI inflow - PM

    23 June 2022, 10:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan saw the gross inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) spiking by 38% following results of 2021, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the Government’s meeting this week, Premier Smailov said a new Concept of investment policy mapped out at the instruction of the President will help up investment into Kazakhstan’s economy.

    Prime Minister Smailov revealed that Kazakhstan had rebounded to pre-pandemic level of foreign investments inflow.

    In five months of 2022 the volume of investment into the fixed capital was up 2,5% totaling 4,1 trillion tenge, he added.

    Akmola region as well as the cities of Shymkent and Almaty, according to Smailov, have demonstrated the highest increase in FDI inflow, while Turkistan and Karaganda regions – the lowest.

    «Following the results of 2021 Kazakhstan saw the gross inflow of FDI spiking 38% from a year earlier and making $24 billion,» said Smailov, noting that Kazakhstan remains the leader in the Central Asian region in terms of FDI inflow.

    In order to preserve the leading position in current circumstances, according to the Kazakh Prime Minister, the country should be proactive in the fight for FDI and create the best conditions for investors.

