Kazakhstan ready to support US investors – President

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is in the US on a working visit, met with the heads of US major companies, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Tokayev informed the American financers about the large-scale political and economic reforms.

He explained the significance of such key transformations in terms of their effect on he financial and economic sector.

Tokayev briefed the meeting’s participants about the opportunities in Kazakhstan in implementing joint investment projects in the key sectors of economy. In particular, the Head of State spoke of prospects for cooperation with the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund, pointing to the favorable opportunities opening following the privatization of the Fund’s assets.

In addition, the Head of State paid attention to the fact that Kazakhstan holds great potential in energy, green economy, transport, and logistics, agriculture, as well as the conditions created at the Astana International Financial Center.

In conclusion, Tokayev stated that the Kazakh government is ready to provide all-round support to American business circles in realizing investment projects.

The meeting was held with the heads of Citi, Goldman Sachs, NASDAQ, Auerbach Grayson & Company LLP, Franklin Templeton, Brightlight Capital, AllianceBernstein, Jefferies Financial Group, Luxor Capital Group, Paine Schwartz Partners LLC, New Silk Road Forum, Robotti & Company Advisors, TPG Capital, Grupo Los Grobo,









Photo: akorda.kz



