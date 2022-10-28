Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan ready to strengthen industrial coop with Belarus, PM

28 October 2022, 11:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the eve of the regular sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS nations in Astana Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov met with PM of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, the PM’s press service reports.

The sides debated trade and economic, industrial, agricultural cooperation issues and holding the culture days of Kazakhstan in Belarus.

The Kazakh PM noted that Kazakhstan plans to expand its exports to the markets of Belarus to boost mutual sales. The Government updated the list of potential export goods that will be send soon to Belarus for further consideration. The commodity turnover last year between the two states grew by 20% at large. Currently Kazakhstan is ready to work at supplying 105 types of non-energy goods.

He also said that industrial cooperation is one of the priority cooperation directions. As of today, 7 projects were launched that created 1,500 jobs. 2 more are being developed.


Photo: primeminister.kz

News