Kazakhstan ready to step up healthcare cooperation with EU

8 December 2022, 13:34
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Issues of strengthening cooperation in the sphere of healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry were discussed as part of the 11th session of the Kazakhstan-EU dialogue platform chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the government.

Participating in the event were heads of diplomatic missions of the EU countries in Kazakhstan, ambassadors of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Finland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Sweden, and representatives of Kazakhstani central government agencies.

In his remarks at the session Prime Minister Smailov stressed there is room for growth in terms of mutually profitable cooperation in healthcare sector between Kazakhstan and the EU.

The Premier reminded that this year saw the launch of a national project ‘Quality and accessible healthcare for each citizen ‘Healthy Nation’ seeking to increase life expectancy up to 75 years by 2027. He added that Kazakhstan is planning to expand the share of its own production of pharmaceuticals by 50%.

«Kazakhstan and the EU have a wide range of opportunities of strengthening partnership in the spheres of healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry. We are ready to cooperate closely and solve the tasks ahead of us jointly,» Prime Minister Smailov noted.

In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov said the Government will promptly consider all the proposals submitted upon results of the session to further strengthen mutually profitable cooperation.


Photo: primeminister.kz

