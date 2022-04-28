Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan ready to sign agr’t with Russia on recognition of vaccination passports

    28 April 2022, 13:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry expressed readiness to sign an agreement with Russia on mutual recognition of the vaccination passports,» Healthcare Vice Minister Aizhan Yesmagambetova said Thursday.

    «The Russian Federation sent the agreement to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry through the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry expressed its position; we are ready to sign the agreement. Now the talks are underway with the Kazakh Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Ministry on technical matters,» she added.

    The Vice Minister noted that the date for the conclusion of the agreement is unclear yet. Notably, on March 30 the draft agreement on mutual recognition of the vaccination passports was submitted for approval to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

