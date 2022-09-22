22 September 2022, 09:14

Kazakhstan ready to share best practices with WHO, PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO Regional Director for Europe, met to debate the country’s healthcare further development issues and international health initiatives of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

The sides discussed the country’s measures to expand and raise quality of medical services, homegrown coronavirus vaccine QazVac registration and export issues, insurance of professional responsibility of health workers, strengthening their status and social protection, and holding the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe in Astana in 2023.

The PM noted that Kazakhstan fully supports the WHO work in order to improve the national health systems and appreciates its contribution to effective pandemic responses.

«We are ready to continue our cooperation and share best practices in all priority areas,» the PM said.

He also added that in the near future the Government will gradually increase salaries of health workers, update medical infrastructure, including rural ones, expand funding of scientific research.

For his part, Kluge said that the WHO supports Kazakhstan’s health initiatives, as well as expanding people’s access to medical services and ensuring health workers’ social welfare.

