Kazakhstan ready to share achievements in cyber security

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 1st Eurasian Economic Forum kicked off in Bishkek. Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Askhat Orazbek addressed the panel session themed «The digital development as a key for efficient integration», Kazinform reports.

He stressed that the «Cyber Shield of Kazakhstan' program was initiated in 2018 which let Kazakhstan climb higher from 108th place to the 31st. A package of instruments was built for the protection of state and personal data.

The Vice Minister announced Kazakhstan’s readiness to share its achievements in the sphere of cyber security and other instruments with the EAEU member states. Besides, Kazakhstan is ready to share cryptography to ensure security during the transfer of data between the EAEU nations. The point at issue is the protection of personal data during the trans-border transfer. He stressed the need for complex integration in the sphere of protection of data.