Kazakhstan ready to send humanitarian food aid to Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to send humanitarian food aid to Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Rendering assistance to the fraternal nation is important for us. We are ready to help. For this we need a special request from the Turkish side. There is a fund in Kazakhstan, which provides international humanitarian support,» Yerbol Karashukeyev said answering journalists’ questions at a briefing in the Government.

The rescuers of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies left today for Türkiye to help in liquidation of the aftermath of the series of earthquakes. 33 rescuers of the Ministry of Emergencies, five employees of the Emergency Medicine Centук and three representatives of the Ministry led by First Vice Minister Ibragim Kulshimbayev are onboard the Il-76 plane. The ministry has also sent emergency vehicles and special rescue equipment.