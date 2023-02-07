Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan ready to send humanitarian food aid to Türkiye

7 February 2023, 16:16
Kazakhstan ready to send humanitarian food aid to Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to send humanitarian food aid to Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Rendering assistance to the fraternal nation is important for us. We are ready to help. For this we need a special request from the Turkish side. There is a fund in Kazakhstan, which provides international humanitarian support,» Yerbol Karashukeyev said answering journalists’ questions at a briefing in the Government.

The rescuers of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies left today for Türkiye to help in liquidation of the aftermath of the series of earthquakes. 33 rescuers of the Ministry of Emergencies, five employees of the Emergency Medicine Centук and three representatives of the Ministry led by First Vice Minister Ibragim Kulshimbayev are onboard the Il-76 plane. The ministry has also sent emergency vehicles and special rescue equipment.


Related news
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310
6 die as southern Türkiye hit by fresh earthquake
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
At least 3 killed, 213 hurt after fresh quake hits southern Türkiye
Türkiye’s quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova under medical supervision - MFA
Türkiye's quakes: Over 1.2 thou Kazakhstanis reach out to Foreign Ministry
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News