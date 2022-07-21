Kazakhstan ready to open branches of top universities in CA countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes expanding cooperation of Central Asian countries in the sphere of science and education is relevant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The declaration on the creation of a unified Central Asian higher education space signed last year sets the stage for cooperation in that sphere, the Kazakh leader said at the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State in Cholpol-Ata.

According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan supported the proposals voiced by its partners within the framework of that initiative by expanding the inter-university exchanges and increasing the number of quotas for students from Central Asian countries.

«We are ready to launch branches of our top universities and schools in Central Asian countries,» said Tokayev, citing the example of a branch of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Bishkek opened recently.

The Kazakh President also urged the Central Asian countries to work together to popularize rich historic and cultural heritage by establishing close contacts between the Academies of Science of the Central Asian region and organizing joint ethno-geographical and historic research.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State in Cholpol-Ata on July 20.



