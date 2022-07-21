Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan ready to open branches of top universities in CA countries
21 July 2022 13:52

Kazakhstan ready to open branches of top universities in CA countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes expanding cooperation of Central Asian countries in the sphere of science and education is relevant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The declaration on the creation of a unified Central Asian higher education space signed last year sets the stage for cooperation in that sphere, the Kazakh leader said at the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State in Cholpol-Ata.

According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan supported the proposals voiced by its partners within the framework of that initiative by expanding the inter-university exchanges and increasing the number of quotas for students from Central Asian countries.

«We are ready to launch branches of our top universities and schools in Central Asian countries,» said Tokayev, citing the example of a branch of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Bishkek opened recently.

The Kazakh President also urged the Central Asian countries to work together to popularize rich historic and cultural heritage by establishing close contacts between the Academies of Science of the Central Asian region and organizing joint ethno-geographical and historic research.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State in Cholpol-Ata on July 20.


Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

News

Archive