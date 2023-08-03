Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakhstan ready to offer educational grants to Afghani students

    3 August 2023, 12:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ready to offer Afghani students educational grants, says Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum in the Kazakh capital on Thursday, Minister Zhumangarin revealed over 450 students from Afghanistan pursue their degrees at Kazakhstani universities.

    According to him, Kazakhstan is ready to offer Afghani students 30 educational grants and continue to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.

    To date, in the past two years Kazakhstan has provided 10 tons of flour, other food staples and pharmaceuticals as part of the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The country is keen to preserve the established trade and economic, transport and logistics and energy ties with Afghanistan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Kazakhstan Afghanistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President Tokayev holds meeting on Almaty city’s development
    Hong Kong to offer Kazakhstan scholarships
    Kazakh students develop race car, debut at Formula Student
    Schoolgirls in Kazakhstan introducing video games into educational processes
    Popular
    1 Tokayev meets with Kazakhfilm Chairman Azamat Satybaldy
    2 Dastan Ryspekov relieved of Tourism Industry Committee Chairman post
    3 Atyrau oil refinery exceeds oil production target in 1H of 2023
    4 Pavlodar region leads nation in electricity generation
    5 FIFA president hails "best ever" Women's World Cup