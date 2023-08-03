Новости Казахстана и мира - свежие новости дня на inform.kz

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 August 2023, 12:48
Kazakhstan ready to offer educational grants to Afghani students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ready to offer Afghani students educational grants, says Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum in the Kazakh capital on Thursday, Minister Zhumangarin revealed over 450 students from Afghanistan pursue their degrees at Kazakhstani universities.

According to him, Kazakhstan is ready to offer Afghani students 30 educational grants and continue to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.

To date, in the past two years Kazakhstan has provided 10 tons of flour, other food staples and pharmaceuticals as part of the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The country is keen to preserve the established trade and economic, transport and logistics and energy ties with Afghanistan.


