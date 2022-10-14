14 October 2022, 17:38

Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Russia, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced readiness to increase exports to Russia, Kazinform reports.

The President said that currently the development of the productions may help substitute many types of international goods on the mutual beneficial basis. «The analysis of exports and imports proves wide opportunities in this direction,» the Head of State said addressing Central Asia-Russia Summit.

«For example, Kazakhstan is ready to boost exports to Central Asian countries by KZT 1 bln. Kazakhstan is also ready to increase deliveries of Kazakhstan goods to Russia by more than USD 1 bln,» the Head of State said.

Earlier the President suggested developing a new model of economic cooperation between Central Asia and Russia.