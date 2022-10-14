Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Russia, President
14 October 2022, 17:38

Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Russia, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced readiness to increase exports to Russia, Kazinform reports.

The President said that currently the development of the productions may help substitute many types of international goods on the mutual beneficial basis. «The analysis of exports and imports proves wide opportunities in this direction,» the Head of State said addressing Central Asia-Russia Summit.

«For example, Kazakhstan is ready to boost exports to Central Asian countries by KZT 1 bln. Kazakhstan is also ready to increase deliveries of Kazakhstan goods to Russia by more than USD 1 bln,» the Head of State said.

Earlier the President suggested developing a new model of economic cooperation between Central Asia and Russia.


Related news
Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks
Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
Kazakh President receives Prosecutor General
Read also
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Congress Center in Samarkand
President Tokayev arrives at Congress Center to participate in OTS Summit
President Tokayev attends concert in Eternal City complex in Samarkand
Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive