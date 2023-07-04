Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan ready to host SCO Energy Forum

    4 July 2023, 15:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested the SCO member states agreeing the SCO Energy Strategy by the Astana Summit, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    In his remarks at the session of the SCO Council of the Heads of State, President Tokayev stressed that energy cooperation has been gaining momentum. The SCO member states, in his words, should coordinate their efforts in ensuring energy balance, green transition, decarbonization of their economies and industries.

    In this context, he suggested the SCO member States agreeing the SCO Energy Strategy by the Astana Summit.

    Given the paramount importance of the issue, President Tokayev said Kazakhstan is ready to host the SCO Energy Forum which will help lay out the approaches to ensure energy security and balanced development of the SCO member states.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

