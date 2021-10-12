Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan ready to help CICA states with anti-COVID-19 vaccine

    12 October 2021, 13:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan is ready to help CICA member nations with anti-COVID-19 vaccine,» Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin said addressing the 6th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the CICA states, Kazinform reports.

    «The pandemic proved that the threat of mass contamination and destructive power and bacteriological weapon is underestimated,» he said. He stressed that it is crucial to expand global access to vaccine to this end.

    «Kazakhstan has successfully developed its own QazVac vaccine against coronavirus. The expert medical community confirmed its efficiency and conformity with the highest standards. Two more vaccines are being developed now in the country. We are ready to help CICA member states having difficulty purchasing vaccine,» he stated.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan CICA COVID-19 QazVac Healthcare
