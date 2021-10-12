Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakhstan ready to help CICA states with anti-COVID-19 vaccine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2021, 13:52
Kazakhstan ready to help CICA states with anti-COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan is ready to help CICA member nations with anti-COVID-19 vaccine,» Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin said addressing the 6th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the CICA states, Kazinform reports.

«The pandemic proved that the threat of mass contamination and destructive power and bacteriological weapon is underestimated,» he said. He stressed that it is crucial to expand global access to vaccine to this end.

«Kazakhstan has successfully developed its own QazVac vaccine against coronavirus. The expert medical community confirmed its efficiency and conformity with the highest standards. Two more vaccines are being developed now in the country. We are ready to help CICA member states having difficulty purchasing vaccine,» he stated.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   CICA   COVID-19   QazVac   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%