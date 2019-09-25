Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan ready to extend investment, economic partnership with Jordan

    25 September 2019, 12:19

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein King of Jordan, Akorda informs.

    The parties have considered current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation. Both leaders confirmed readiness to further development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

    In particular, Mr. Tokayev expressed interest in expanding investment, trade and economic partnership with Jordan.

    In addition, he thanked his Jordan counterpart for steadfast support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives aimed at strengthening interreligious dialogue.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Foreign policy UN President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Jordan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August