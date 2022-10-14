Kazakhstan ready to build up cooperation with Vietnam – Kazakh PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan discussed the strengthening of economic and social and cultural cooperation, Kazinfirm cites primeminister.kz.

The sides discussed the current issues of interaction in trade, transit, logistics, tourism, and agriculture.

The Kazakh Prime Minister pointed out that Kazakhstan and Vietnam have established the constructive dialogue and reached a high level of bilateral interaction since the diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

In the past seven years, the trade turnover between the countries has doubled, which was partly driven by the signing of the Free Trade Zone between the EAEU countries and Vietnam in 2015.

In addition, the Kazakh Prime Minister highlighted that greater cooperation in agriculture, especially in rice-growing, is of great interest for the country.

For her part, the Vietnamese Vice President stressed that her country pays special attention to the issues of strengthening of cooperation with Kazakhstan.





Photo:primeminister.kz



