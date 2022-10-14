Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News
Kazakhstan ready to build up cooperation with Vietnam – Kazakh PM
14 October 2022, 16:45

Kazakhstan ready to build up cooperation with Vietnam – Kazakh PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan discussed the strengthening of economic and social and cultural cooperation, Kazinfirm cites primeminister.kz.

The sides discussed the current issues of interaction in trade, transit, logistics, tourism, and agriculture.

The Kazakh Prime Minister pointed out that Kazakhstan and Vietnam have established the constructive dialogue and reached a high level of bilateral interaction since the diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

In the past seven years, the trade turnover between the countries has doubled, which was partly driven by the signing of the Free Trade Zone between the EAEU countries and Vietnam in 2015.

In addition, the Kazakh Prime Minister highlighted that greater cooperation in agriculture, especially in rice-growing, is of great interest for the country.

For her part, the Vietnamese Vice President stressed that her country pays special attention to the issues of strengthening of cooperation with Kazakhstan.


Photo:primeminister.kz


Related news
Kazakhstan and Serbia hold political consultations
Thai Senate President expresses interest in ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan
President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
Read also
Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
Government to spend over 6trln tenge on healthcare in 2023-2025
PM announces measures against JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
Pakistan ready to provide Kazakhstan access to Persian Gulf markets
Kazakhstan and Fortescue sign deal on green hydrogen projects development
Kazakhstan, EU sign strategic partnership document
Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy
AIFC holds National Workshop on Data Policy 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive