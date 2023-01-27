Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran

27 January 2023, 10:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prospects for expanding cooperation in the agricultural and transport and logistics sectors were discussed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Iranian Minister of Agriculture Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service.

The Prime Minister said that in January-November 2022, trade turnover between the countries increased by more than 20 percent to nearly USD 500 million. At the same time, in order to further increase the volume of mutual trade, Kazakhstan is ready to supply the Iranian market with 75 additional commodity items worth about USD 250 million.

«Particularly promising is seen the increase of turnover in agricultural products, the share of which in mutual trade is almost 80%. Our countries have an opportunity to increase the turnover of agricultural products up to USD 1 billion,» Alikhan Smailov said.

In general, according to him, the Government of Kazakhstan is set to work actively to achieve the goal of increasing the total volume of trade up to USD 3 billion, set by the two countries leaders.

Alikhan Smailov emphasized that one of the key areas of cooperation is also the transport and logistics sphere. In this context, the North-South corridor is of particular importance.

«Adoption of joint measures on building transport capacities of this route, in particular, signing and implementation of the Road Map on the elimination of bottlenecks, can significantly increase the volume of cargo transportation in the near future,» he noted.

According to him, the implementation of the road map will make it possible to increase the corridor's traffic capacity by up to 10 million tons a year by 2025.

In his turn, Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad noted the high productivity of the 18th meeting of the Kazakh-Iranian intergovernmental commission held the day before, following which the parties came to many mutually beneficial agreements.

In addition, he highlighted the importance of further development of the railway network and maritime infrastructure to increase trade and freight traffic, as well as stated Iran's readiness to expand the supply of citrus products to Kazakhstan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev, heads of other departments, as well as representatives of diplomatic circles and the Iranian Parliament.


Photo: primeminister.kz


