Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakhstan ready to accept Indian medical students affected by situation in Ukraine

    14 June 2022, 14:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ready to accept Indian medical students affected by a horrific situation in Ukraine, Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Minister Giniyat revealed that India had officially requested Kazakhstan’s help for Indian medical students whose future is uncertain due to the unfolding situation in Ukraine.

    According to the minister, Kazakhstan is ready to offer places at its medical universities to some 200 Indian students left in limbo.

    Kazakhstan, in her words, will look into the possibility of providing Indian students with dormitory accommodation.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Minister Giniyat had held talks with Minister of state for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi during that latter’s visit to Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Ukraine Kazakhstan and India Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued