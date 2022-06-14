Kazakhstan ready to accept Indian medical students affected by situation in Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ready to accept Indian medical students affected by a horrific situation in Ukraine, Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Giniyat revealed that India had officially requested Kazakhstan’s help for Indian medical students whose future is uncertain due to the unfolding situation in Ukraine.

According to the minister, Kazakhstan is ready to offer places at its medical universities to some 200 Indian students left in limbo.

Kazakhstan, in her words, will look into the possibility of providing Indian students with dormitory accommodation.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Minister Giniyat had held talks with Minister of state for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi during that latter’s visit to Kazakhstan.



