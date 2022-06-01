Kazakhstan ready for close interaction with OSCE - First Deputy Head of MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is ready for close practical interaction with OSCE, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Rakhmetullin congratulated the Polish side on assuming the OSCE presidency.

«Poland assumed the presidency of the Organization in the difficult geopolitical circumstance. On our part, we are ready to provide every possible assistance to Polish colleagues in this mission. Today, during the talks, we discussed the current issues of international and regional agenda in security,» said the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

According to him, the sides attached great attention to the state of and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE, and plans for interaction in the upcoming period. Readiness for close practical interaction with OSCE, also to realize the heritage of the OSCE Astana Summit in 2010, was confirmed.

«We paid great attention to the issues of regional and global security in the context of the Ukrainian situation. The firmness of the course of Kazakhstan to carry out balanced multi-vector foreign policy was confirmed,» said Rakhmetullin.

The First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the Polish side and OSCE in general for supporting the reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.