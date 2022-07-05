Kazakhstan ready for all scenarios – Health Minister on COVID-19 resurgence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is seeing a hike in COVID-19 morbidity, Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Asked whether Kazakhstan will see a September 2022 resurgence of COVID-19 given the increase in COVID-19 morbidity this month, Minister Giniyat reassured the journalists on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting that Kazakhstan ‘is ready for all future COVID-19 scenarios’.

«We are ready for all kind of scenarios [of COVID-19 resurgence]. There were days when we registered up to 16,000 COVID-19 cases. Today we have recorded 187 COVID-19 cases. Healthcare facilities stand ready to fight the coronavirus,» Azhar Giniyat said.

She went on to add that Kazakhstan had achieved herd immunity as over 11 million of people got vaccinated and 5 million Kazakhstanis got boosted against the coronavirus infection.

Earlier Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said that the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan was stable. At the same time she recommended Kazakhstanis to wear masks in places of mass gatherings.