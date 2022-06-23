Kazakhstan ready for active work with OSCE institutions to implement reforms - Senate Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Matteo Mecacci, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, Kazinform cites the Senate press service.

Ashimbayev noted that Kazakhstan is at the important stage of its development, stressing that the systemic reforms in all spheres are being carried out at the initiative of the Head of State.

During the meeting, the Senate Speaker told Matteo Mecacci about the constitutional referendum held on June 5 this year, the results of which demonstrated the support of Kazakhstanis for the course towards the renewal and building of a democratic, legal, and just state.

According to Ashimbayev, the constitutional reform will ensure greater protection of the rights of citizens, increased role of the Parliament, strengthening of the regions, and further development of the political competitiveness of the country.

«All the changes undergoing in the country are of systemic nature not situational. They have relieved the aspiration to build a just state with equal opportunities for all citizens. We're ready for active work with OSCE institutions to implement the reforms in Kazakhstan,» said the Kazakh Senate Speaker.

For his part, the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights underlined the importance of the fact that after the January events Kazakhstan embarked on the path of openness and democratic values promotion.

In conclusion, Ashimbayev once again underlined the importance of further strengthening the cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE and stressed that the Senate is willing to upgrade the work, including within the ODIHR.



