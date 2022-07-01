Kazakhstan readies to host important international events - FM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This year will be quite eventful for Kazakhstani diplomacy as the country gears up to host a number of important events, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While taking the floor at the international conference themed «The Republic of Kazakhstan in modern system of international affairs», Minister Tileuberdi noted Kazakhstan is getting ready to host the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on September 14-15. The 7th edition of the high-profile religious event will traditionally take place in the Kazakh capital.

Kazakhstan, according to Mukhtar Tileuberdi, is confident that promotion of tolerance, mutual understanding and cultural diversity is a key to tackling hate and discrimination. Today Kazakhstan is a safe and comfortable home to over 3,800 religious associations representing 18 confessions and over 100 ethnicities residing in peace and accord.

Minister Tileuberdi added that preparations for the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building measures in Asia (CICA) in Nur-Sultan in October are ongoing. The event is dated to the 30th anniversary of this Kazakhstan’s initiative.

Transforming CICA into an international organization is a top priority of Kazakhstan’s current chairmanship of the organization, he said.

The minister also reminded that Kazakhstan had been elected to the UN Human Rights Council for 2022-2024 which, in his words, ‘evidences the country’s commitment to promoting the fundamental human rights and freedoms both at national and international levels.