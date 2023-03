Kazakhstan ratifies protocol with Kyrgyzstan on areas of border reps' operation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Head of State inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Protocol between the Kazakh and Kyrgyz governments on the areas of operation of border representatives (1:200000 scale map), Kazinform cites Akorda.

A text of the law shall be published in the press.