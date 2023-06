Kazakhstan ratifies Protocol on amendments to EAEU Treaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union as of May 29, 2014 in connection with the accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to it», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.