Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan ratifies extending EAEU-Iran free trade agr’t

    14 September 2022, 16:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Kazakh Majilis ratified the protocol to the temporary agreement resulting in the foundation of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, Kazinform reports.

    1st Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Yerlan Battakov said the temporary agreement was signed in 2018 and came into effect on October 27, 2019, expiring thus on October 27 this year.

    As stated there, Iran is a promising market with a population of more than 80 mln. The sales between Kazakhstan and Iran grew from USD 377.4 mln to 440 mln from the date of commencement of the temporary agreement. The temporary agreement is a free trade agreement with restricted product coverage.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Economy Eurasian Economic Union Majilis Kazakhstan Iran
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Sole shareholder of Ak Zhol KZ Corporation to reduce authorized capital
    Direct foreign investment funneled in Kazakh economy nears $24bn
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad