    Kazakhstan ratifies changes to agreement on Armenia’s EAEU Treaty adherence

    28 May 2021, 12:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State has signed the Law ratifying the Protocol on the introduction of changes to the Agreement of the adherence of Armenia to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29 and October 10, 2014, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The Kazakh President also singed the Law ratifying the Protocol on the introduction of changes to the Protocol on terms and transitional provisions on the application of the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty as of May 29, 2014, some international treaties under the EAEU jurisdiction, and acts of the EAEU bodies relating to the Kyrgyzstan’s adherence to the Union’s Treaty.

    The texts of the two Laws shall be published in the press.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

