Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to Treaty with Kyrgyzstan on legal assistance in civil and criminal matters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Protocol on the amendments to the Treaty between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on legal assistance in civil and criminal matters as of August 26, 1996,» Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service. The text of the law is published in the press.