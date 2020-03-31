Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Law and justice

    Kazakhstan ratifies agrts with Brazil on extradition and transfer of sentenced persons

    31 March 2020, 18:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has ratified the agreements with Brazil on extradition and transfer of sentenced persons, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State signed the Law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federative Republic of Brazil on extradition.»

    Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federative Republic of Brazil on transfer of sentenced persons.»


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Latin America
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events