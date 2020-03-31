Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan ratifies agrts with Brazil on extradition and transfer of sentenced persons

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 March 2020, 18:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has ratified the agreements with Brazil on extradition and transfer of sentenced persons, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The Head of State signed the Law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federative Republic of Brazil on extradition.»

Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federative Republic of Brazil on transfer of sentenced persons.»


