Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Switzerland on paid employment of diplomatic mission officials’ family members

1 December 2022, 18:29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the Agreement between the Kazakh Government and Switzerland on paid employment of family members of officials of diplomatic missions, permanent missions within international organizations and consular offices, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The text of the law shall be published in press.