Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with CESDRR regarding its presence in country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Head of State of Kazakhstan signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Agreement between the Kazakh government and Center for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR) on the conditions for its presence in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.