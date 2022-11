12 October 2022, 20:42

Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on free trade zone with Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Protocol to the Interim Agreement of May 17, 2018, leading to the establishment of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member States as well as Iran, Kazinform cites Akorda.