Kazakhstan ratifies agr’t on coop with Azerbaijan in migration

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 June 2021, 19:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Government of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of migration», the Akorda press service reports.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh Senate adopted the Law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Government of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of migration». The agreement was signed in Baku on October 14, 2019. Interior Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed the agreement on behalf of the Heads of State.


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Azerbaijan    Kazakhstan  
