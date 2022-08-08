8 August 2022 07:34

Kazakhstan ranks Top 3 at 44th Chess Olympiad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh women's chess team beat Bulgaria in the round 9 at the now-running 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, 3:1, which let Kazakhstan rank third in the women’s standings. Sports. kz reads.

Zhansaya Abdumalik and Guliskhan Nakhbayeva added another victory to the country’s tally, while Bibisara Assaubayeva and Xeniya Balabayeva got a tie.

Poland is taking the lead following all 9 rounds at the 44th Chess Olympiad so far, while India stands second.

The men's team of Kazakhstan lost to Serbia in round 9. Currently it is placed 25th.
















