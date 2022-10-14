Kazakhstan ranks among 30 digitized UN member states

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan is ready to exchange experience in the sphere of IT with the countries of Central Asia and Russia,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«Today Kazakhstan ranks among the 30 most digitized UN member states. Kazakhstan is ready to exchange experience and active cooperation in the sphere of IT. The AIFC may become an efficient platform for encouraging direct and portfolio investments into regional projects,» the Head of State said addressing Central Asia-Russia Summit.

The President said that the AIFC draws together the best practices of the world financial institutions and advanced tools. Over 1,400 companies from 64 countries of the world are registered at the centre.

As earlier reported, the Central Asia-Russia Summit started its work in Astana. The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Kazakhstan discuss the prospects for further six-sided cooperation.



