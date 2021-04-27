Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakhstan ranks 52nd in vaccination efforts

    27 April 2021, 10:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told about the vaccination rates in the country, Kazinform reports.

    «As of today Kazakhstan uses two vaccines, namely Sputnik V and QazVac, to vaccinate population against COVID-19. Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s ten producers of anti-COVID-19 vaccine. Currently Kazakhstan ranks 52nd among 177 countries of the world in the vaccination efforts,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

    He added that vaccines are delivered according to the schedule which will let provide access of 20% of population to vaccine in April.

    «Broader vaccination will help stabilize the country’s epidemiological situation,» the Minister resumed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac Healthcare Sputnik V
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea