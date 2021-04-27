Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan ranks 52nd in vaccination efforts

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 April 2021, 10:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told about the vaccination rates in the country, Kazinform reports.

«As of today Kazakhstan uses two vaccines, namely Sputnik V and QazVac, to vaccinate population against COVID-19. Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s ten producers of anti-COVID-19 vaccine. Currently Kazakhstan ranks 52nd among 177 countries of the world in the vaccination efforts,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

He added that vaccines are delivered according to the schedule which will let provide access of 20% of population to vaccine in April.

«Broader vaccination will help stabilize the country’s epidemiological situation,» the Minister resumed.


