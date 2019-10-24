Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan ranks 25th in WB Doing Business 2020 leaving behind Japan, Russia

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
24 October 2019, 17:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan engages 25th row among 190 states in Doing Business 2020 rating published by the World Bank.

Thus, Kazakhstan has increased its position by 3 points - from 28 to 25, Kazinform reported with the reference to primeminister.kz.

Improving the position of Kazakhstan in the Doing Business rating was made possible thanks to the ongoing systematic work of the Government to reform existing legislation, improve the licensing system, simplify business creation procedures, optimize state control and improve the business climate.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin noted that the work to improve the conditions for business development will continue in accordance with the instructions of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kazakhstan is ahead of Iceland (26th place), Austria (27th place), Russia (28th place), Japan (29th place), Spain (30th place), Armenia (47th place), Belarus (49th place), Kyrgyzstan (80th place) and many other countries.

The leaders of the Doing Business 2020 are New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong.

