Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Kazakhstan ranks 20th in global suicide rates, WHO

    7 April 2022, 12:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the WHO report, Kazakhstan ranks 20th in the suicide rates by countries and 10th in suicides among aged 10-19 year-olds, Kazinform reports.

    Experts claim that widespread suicide coverage in mass media may trigger further suicidal behavior. The role of mass media and bloggers is high. To this end the Kazakhstani Media Alliance initiated a panel discussion with the support of the European Union.

    In 2021 Kazakhstan recorded 3,922 suicides. According to the WHO report, Kazakhstan ranks 20th in the suicide rates by countries and 10th in suicides among aged 10-19 year-olds. Five years ago the WHO launched the suicide prevention global initiative. Over 100 investigations were conducted into suicides directly related to mass media reports about one or several suicides.

    Earlier director of the Legal media centre public fund Diana Okremova shared guidelines for reporting on child suicides for journalists.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Mass media Kazakhstan WHO
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Call for applications: «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» Contest
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet