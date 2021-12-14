Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan ranks 110th in COVID-19 cases worldwide per one mln people

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 December 2021, 10:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan ranks 110th in the coronavirus cases and 102 out of 222 in the COVID-19 deaths worldwide per one million population,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting.

He noted that 270 mln COVID-19 cases were recorded globally with over 400,000 cases reported daily. Over 5 mln people have died. For the past 2 weeks 19 out of 54 countries reported a surge in daily coronavirus cases. The most cases were detected in France with morbidity rates growing by more than 100% for the last 2 weeks. Portugal reported a spike in new cases by 50%, Sweden by 60%, and Italy by 50%.

As earlier reported, for the past 2 weeks the number of COVID-19 cases reduced in Kazakhstan by 31%.


